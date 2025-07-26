'Swamp People' Star Junior Edwards Dead

Junior Edwards -- an OG star of the reality series "Swamp People" -- has died ... according to a post from his grandson.

"Little" Willie Edwards announced the news via Facebook Saturday morning ... telling his "pawpaw" to rest easy.

He adds, "I know your [sic] probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates…you will be extremely missed pawpaw we love you more than anything!!! Until we meet again."

Willie didn't reveal a cause of death ... but, in a post earlier this month, he wrote, "my grandpa has been dealing with some health issues…Yall keep him in yalls thoughts and prayers please…we need a miracle."

Junior joined "Swamp People" during its first series in 2010 ... appearing in 100 episodes over the next decade-plus, though he left the show as a regular cast member in 2015 and made sporadic appearances in the next few years.

Edwards was remembered fondly by multiple cast members ... including Ashley “Deadeye” Jones, who called Junior "a legend!" -- adding he was one of the greatest alligator hunters the world has ever seen.

Ronnie Adams, another star of the show, also shared a tribute to Junior ... wishing the Edwards family the best during their difficult time.