Chuck Mangione Dead at 84

Famed jazz musician Chuck Mangione is dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

The flugelhorn and trumpet player died this week at his home in Rochester, New York ... according to his manager. We're told Chuck died from natural causes.

Chuck won two Grammy Awards over his legendary career ... the first in 1977 for best instrumental composition and the second in 1979 for best pop instrumental performance.

His composition "Chase The Clouds Away" was featured at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Quebec ... and his composition "Give It All You Got" was the theme music for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, NY.

Chuck's biggest hit was his 1978 single "Feels So Good" ... and the album by the same name is regarded as one of the most successful jazz records of all time. All told, Chuck released more than 30 albums.

He landed a few roles on TV shows too ... most notably, a recurring role on "King of the Hill." Chuck also had a guest appearance on "Magnum, P.I."

Born and raised in Rochester, NY, Chuck was inducted in 2012 into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

Chuck was 84.