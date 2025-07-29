The Rock Lets His Kids Give Him a Makeover, Immediately Regrets It

The Rock’s built a career on many things, but being a dad to three daughters is his rock-solid gig -- even if it means enduring a makeup meltdown that’ll go down in family history!

Dwayne shared a hilarious IG clip of his daughters going rogue with some eccentric makeup that somehow made its way across his bald head. And if his expression didn’t say it all, his caption made it clear -- he regretted every second of letting them have free rein.

Dwayne called it a decision he'd look back on and say, "What the %#$@ was I thinking??" But he tried to roll with it, saying he’s got a big heart and clearly a lot of canvas for his little artists to get creative on.

And boy, did they get creative -- but clearly, they hadn’t quite figured out blush, contour, or shade matching, 'cause Dwayne ended up looking like a walking canvas of purple.