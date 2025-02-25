Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's French Bulldog Hobbs Dies

Play video content

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mourning the loss of his beloved French Bulldog, Hobbs.

The heartbroken "Fast X" star announced on Instagram late Monday night his pup passed over the Rainbow Bridge ... vulnerably writing he feels "numb over this loss."

He added, "We're so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family and we’re so grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night."

He also invited his dog to come back in spirit form so they can "get in trouble and laugh again."

DJ adopted Hobbs with his late brother Brutus in 2015. Unfortunately, Brutus died shortly after being welcomed into the family because he ate a highly toxic mushroom in the backyard.

His death came weeks after the professional wrestler jumped into his pool fully clothed to save him from drowning. At the time ... Dwayne admitted he learned a valuable lesson -- not all dogs have a natural instinct to doggy paddle.