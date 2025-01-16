Dwayne Johnson Urges Fans to Reconcile With Fathers on Anniversary of Dad's Death

Play video content

Dwayne Johnson's telling his fans not to wait too long when it comes to squashing beef with parents ... speaking directly to his male fans who have problems with their dads like he did.

The actor posted a black and white video to Instagram early Thursday morning ... and, in it, he reveals yesterday was the five-year anniversary of his dad Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson's death.

The Rock notes he and his dad weren't in a particularly good place when he passed ... and, Dwayne says he woke up yesterday feeling weird -- and realized it's because he'd never get a chance to make things right with his pop, and it's still bothering him.

On top of just generally having a difficult relationship, he says he and his father got into an explosive fight on Christmas Eve just three weeks before Soulman passed ... and, he wasn't ever able to tell his dad they were good.

DJ says he knows there are a lot of dudes out there who don't have great relationships with their dads ... but, he's sure all fathers love their kids -- even in the limited ways they can.

There are a whole lot more words of wisdom from The Rock in this clip, so watch it all the way through ... but, sounds like he's got a lot of regrets he wishes he could make right.

As we reported ... the WWE announced Rocky Johnson's death, and Dwayne shared his own emotional tribute at the time -- writing he "grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood."