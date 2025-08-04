Calvin Harris Shares First Photos of Newborn Son, Wife's Placenta

When Calvin Harris opens up, he really opens up ... because he's sharing the first photos of his firstborn child ... and adding some images of his wife's placenta for good measure.

The musician proudly announced the birth of his son Micah in a social media post Monday ... then raised eyebrows and gave folks a jolt when they started scrolling through the photos.

That's because Calvin included a couple images of his wife Vick Hope's placenta ... which they appear to be saving for postpartum consumption.

It looks like Calvin and Hope are dehydrating the placenta and putting it into capsules ... mothers all over the world consume their placentas for supposed health benefits, so it's not unheard of -- but still shocking to see.

Calvin says Micah was born July 20 and he says Hope "is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom." He adds he's grateful and is in love with his son.

Other photos show the baby and Vick in what looks like a water birth tank.