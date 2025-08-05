'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Explains Why He Chooses to Stay Single

Finn Wolfhard's seriously pondering how he’ll navigate life after "Stranger Things" -- and the burning question on his mind? Whether or not he’s ready to let fans in on his relationship status.

The actor opened up about this turning point in his life ... saying he’s been working non-stop, so not having a committed partner just kinda happened -- like it was a subconscious decision.

Finn elaborated to Variety, saying with the crazy pace of work, travel, and everything else, he just doesn’t have the time to focus on dating right now.

Looks like it’s a smart move for now ... because soon enough, he’ll be hitting the promo trail for the "Stranger Things" fifth and final season -- a major event, considering it’s been one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

Volume 1 drops Nov 26, Volume 2 hits Dec 25, and the grand finale will close out 2025 on Dec 31.