Massive Flood Wipes Out Entire Village in India in Terrifying Video, 50 Missing

A monstrous flood just obliterated an entire village in India, leaving 50 people missing -- and the devastation is all caught on camera.

In shocking footage Tuesday, you can see floodwaters crashing down the mountainside in Dharali, Uttarakhand, tearing through a narrow valley and dislodging boulders and trees -- with the eerie screams of bystanders filming from afar in the background.

It was a terrifying sight -- debris and sludge barreling through the neighborhood, as homes were completely flattened by the relentless surge of water, overtaking people fleeing on foot and in vehicles.

Panic set in as fears grew that countless people were trapped under the rubble. With at least 50 villagers missing and many feared dead, officials are bracing for the worst after the catastrophic disaster.

Uttarakhand, nestled in the Himalayas, is no stranger to flash floods and landslides. Some experts are pointing the finger at climate change as the culprit.