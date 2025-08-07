Who Is Brooke Hogan? What to Know About Hulk Hogan's Estranged Daughter

Brooke Hogan Started A Family ... After Becoming Estranged From Her Parents

While Hulk Hogan's death affected much of the wrestling world, it hit his family -- including his daughter Brooke -- especially hard.

The thing is, the late wrestler's eldest child wasn't present when the WWE champion was laid to rest, as she'd been estranged from her family for an extended period of time.

We're going to take a look at the background of the performer's daughter ... and examine what drove them apart.

Brooke's a Mother of Two

Hogan shared his daughter Brooke and his son Nick with his first wife, Linda ... who he married in 1983 and divorced in 2009.

The professional wrestler's daughter got engaged to former Dallas Cowboys center Nick Costa, although they broke things off in 2013 before saying their vows.

She eventually moved on with former professional ice hockey player Steven Oleksy, and they made things official between them, marrying in June 2022.

Brooke and Oleksy started a family in 2025, when they welcomed a pair of fraternal twins named Oliver and Molly.

She's Established Herself as a Singer

Brooke began her singing career in 2006 when she released her debut album, "Undiscovered" ... followed up by a record titled "The Redemption," released three years later.

She's also released several EPs, a mixtape, and numerous singles over the course of her musical career.

In addition to her work as a singer, Brooke's appeared on various television shows, including starring in the reality series "Brooke Knows Best," which ran for two seasons.

The late wrestler's daughter has since begun a career in interior design, and she founded her own design company, BB Designs By Brooke, in 2018.

Brooke Was Estranged From Her Father ... and Her Mother

Brooke's family life hasn't exactly been the smoothest, however, and she was estranged from her father at the time of his death.

We revealed the two hadn't spoken since 2023 shortly after Hulk died, as their relationship had been affected by issues over the years.

And that's not all ... her mother shared a video on her Instagram account in March 2025, claiming Brooke had "cut me out" and hadn't spoken to her in "almost eight years."

Brooke responded with an Instagram post of her own, in which she stated there were "completely separate reasons" for the distance she'd created between herself and each of her parents.

The Wrestler's Daughter Didn't Attend His Funeral

Following Hogan's death at the age of 71, he was memorialized at a funeral service in Largo, Florida ... where celebs like Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Ric Flair gathered to pay their last respects to the wrestler.

But, Brooke was a no-show at the event -- she explained her decision to skip the event by sharing a post on her Instagram account, claiming her father "hated the morbidity of funerals."

She said she honored her late father by taking a trip to the beach with her husband and their children.