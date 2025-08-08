Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Figure in Cut-Out Swimwear in Positano, Italy

If there’s one thing Emily Ratajkowski knows how to do, it’s absolutely sizzle in swimwear -- and you better believe she was turning up the heat on her Italian holiday!

These pics from Positano are straight-up fire -- Emily rocked a bold black swimsuit with a halter neck and a daring cutout that put her washboard abs and cleavage on full display.

It was so skimpy, it almost looked like one wrong move and it’d all spill out -- but nope, the pics show Emily living her best life, zero hesitation.

Always a trendsetter, Emily was spotted rocking a Burberry print bucket hat and shades, soaking up the Mediterranean sun on a chill afternoon with her crew.