Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Figure in Cut-Out Swimwear in Positano, Italy

Emily Ratajkowski Positively Stunning in Positano!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Emily Ratajkowski Gets Cheeky in Positano
If there’s one thing Emily Ratajkowski knows how to do, it’s absolutely sizzle in swimwear -- and you better believe she was turning up the heat on her Italian holiday!

These pics from Positano are straight-up fire -- Emily rocked a bold black swimsuit with a halter neck and a daring cutout that put her washboard abs and cleavage on full display.

Emily Ratajkowski Positano 5

It was so skimpy, it almost looked like one wrong move and it’d all spill out -- but nope, the pics show Emily living her best life, zero hesitation.

Always a trendsetter, Emily was spotted rocking a Burberry print bucket hat and shades, soaking up the Mediterranean sun on a chill afternoon with her crew.

As if we needed a reminder, Emily’s no stranger to flaunting that killer body -- and with summer still in full swing, she’s serving up heat like it’s her full-time job!

