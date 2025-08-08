Shawn Mendes' Shirtless Shots To Kick Off The Singer's 27th Bday!

"There's Nothing Holdin' Us Back" from strippin' down Shawn Mendes' birthday to one thing and one thing only: his hottest shots!

From towel pics to smokin' snaps (literally, smoking 🚬), it's no shocker the Grammy-nominee shows off what he's workin' with underneath those onstage 'fits ... as he should!

It's easy to get lost in Shawn's rhythm when he's stroking his strings with his bare chest in full view ...

And, dive into selfies like this where Shawn's washboard abs are up for grabs ...

The hottie with a body is currently on his "On The Road Again" tour -- Luckily if you haven't secured tix, you've got a front row seat to his hot shots gallery .. We'll see you in there!