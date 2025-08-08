Troy Ave Shooting Incident 'Not Substantiated,' Cops Close Case

The viral video apparently showing Troy Ave fending off a mugger won't result in further legal action ... 'cause the cops appear to be confirming the clip is fake.

A rep for the San Diego County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the alleged incident was "not substantiated" -- and, the authorities have closed the case.

Play video content Instagram/@chefgeoffcole

Translation ... the video was all a hoax -- which might not be a crime, but certainly won't do any favors for Troy's image.

ICYMI ... video began circulating online which showed Troy apparently protecting his pal Chef Geoff and fending off a mugger with a gun.

However, sources told us the video was faked for internet clout. No one tried to rob Geoff, and Troy didn't even fire off live rounds. Cops at the time confirmed as much ... telling us no police report was ever filed.

Troy denied being involved with the video, writing on IG that he had no idea what Chef Geoff was talking about when thanking him for saving his life ... though our sources have insisted that the two pulled off this showmanship together.