4.56 Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Streaks Through Georgia Sky, on Video

Look up in the sky ... It's a bird, it's a plane ... No, it's a 4.56-billion-year-old meteorite that's older than planet Earth!

NASA has confirmed the fireball witnessed over Georgia and across the Southeast today was a meteor, shown in this video from Atlanta News First viewer Lindsey Rodney. >> https://t.co/jO9xoU3DPK pic.twitter.com/uOwYgeX3qn — Atlanta News First (@ATLNewsFirst) June 27, 2025 @ATLNewsFirst

Yup, you read it right ... The fiery comet — nicknamed the "McDonough Meteorite" -- was captured on film streaking through the skies above Georgia and South Carolina on June 26 ... but the video was recently released.

The University of Georgia also issued a press release Friday with their findings, primarily from UGA planetary geologist Scott Harris, who says the meteor slammed into the roof of a house just outside Atlanta. Luckily, nobody was injured!

Harris says 23 grams of meteor fragments were taken from the roof and analyzed under a microscope. Based on his examination, Harris determined the comet was a whopping 20 million years older than the Earth. Now that's old!

🚨#UPDATE: The meteor / fireball witnessed by countless people across multiple states has now been confirmed to have struck Earth. Officials say fragments of the meteorite crashed through the roof of a home in Henry County, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/9qrU1BCnyd — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 26, 2025 @rawsalerts