Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

4.56 Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Streaks Through Georgia Sky, on Video

Meteorite Crashes Into Roof Of Georgia Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
081025-meteorite-primary-v2

Look up in the sky ... It's a bird, it's a plane ... No, it's a 4.56-billion-year-old meteorite that's older than planet Earth!

Yup, you read it right ... The fiery comet — nicknamed the "McDonough Meteorite" -- was captured on film streaking through the skies above Georgia and South Carolina on June 26 ... but the video was recently released.

081025-meteorite-primary-v1

The University of Georgia also issued a press release Friday with their findings, primarily from UGA planetary geologist Scott Harris, who says the meteor slammed into the roof of a house just outside Atlanta. Luckily, nobody was injured!

Harris says 23 grams of meteor fragments were taken from the roof and analyzed under a microscope. Based on his examination, Harris determined the comet was a whopping 20 million years older than the Earth. Now that's old!

By the way, check out the video if you haven't already. It's pretty damn wild seeing that sucker shooting through the sky.

Related articles