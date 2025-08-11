'Feel Free' Drink Is a Drug, Former Addict Jasmine Adeoye Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Jasmine Adeoye used to down 12 bottles a day of the virally popular "Feel Free" herbal drink ... she got hooked and says the kratom-laced beverage is like an addictive drug.

Jasmine joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and told us about her experience with kratom and "Feel Free" ... telling us why she, and lots of others online, are sounding the alarm.

Warnings about "Feel Free" are spreading on TikTok and Jasmine says the drink should absolutely not be available over the counter ... at least based on her experience.

She says she turned to the beverage after deciding to sober up from binge-drinking alcohol ... hearing about it on a wellness podcast. But, slowly, she says she went from drinking one "Feel Free" a day to up to 12 at the height of her addiction.

The drinks contain kratom, which the FDA in 2018 declared as opioid-like ... but Jasmine says she didn't know the ingredient was in the beverage before she got hooked. She said it gave her a euphoric feeling and was similar to painkillers.

The FDA is warning people not to drink "Feel Free" and it's being banned in some states ... but Jasmine tells us why she feels that's not enough.