Ice-T Raising Awareness of Celebrity Fentanyl Deaths in A&E Special

Ice-T is using his platform to hopefully prevent his fellow celebs from becoming addicted and dying from fentanyl ... like the tragic ends of Prince, "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud and Tom Petty!!!

The longtime "Law & Order" star was revealed as the host of A&E's upcoming two-hour documentary special “Fame and Fentanyl" ... which chronicles the ongoing drug epidemic in America directly caused by the deadly opioid.

Ice-T lists off his West Coast counterparts, Coolio, and trailblazer Mac Miller as big losses for hip hop. The doc will also detail the death of actor Michael K. Williams ... and thousands of other everyday Americans who became a statistic.

The CDC reported estimated fentanyl-related deaths to be around 80K in 2023 and 54K in 2024 ... the DEA made a historic bust back in May, so the war is being fought but far from won.