Jhayco Arrested for Alleged Drug Possession in Miami

Jhayco was arrested in Florida after police say they found cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, officers spotted the singer's car going 5 MPH before it stopped in the middle of the road for over a minute, prompting the traffic stop. The cop says he smelled marijuana coming from the car and noticed white powder on Jhayco's pants and nose.

When asked for his license, the singer allegedly fumbled through his wallet and phone, and a records check showed none on file. A search of the car turned up two black pouches with about 14 grams of suspected cannabis, while Jhayco allegedly had multiple baggies of suspected cocaine totaling around 2 grams.

Police say he claimed the powder wasn't cocaine but "2C," a synthetic psychedelic drug.