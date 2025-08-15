'Robot Olympics' Kick Off In China

Play video content Getty

Robots are taking everyone's jobs -- and apparently even Olympic athletes aren't safe, 'cause a major ath-tech-ic competition kicked off in China ... with every microchip gunning for a championship!!

The three-day World Humanoid Robot Games launched on Friday ... with a whopping 280 teams from 16 countries competing for the crown -- while also conducting research on A.I. and electronics in the process.

The events range from kickboxing to track, soccer, table tennis and more (unsurprisingly, swimming didn't make the cut) ... and while there have been plenty of highlights, there have also been some moments that would be shoo-ins for "Shaqtin' a Fool."

Reports from the event have covered plenty of crashes and collapses ... but impressively, some robo competitors have been able to get up on their own.

The head-to-head matchups are the big draw, but the nerds involved in the tournament are hoping to collect a ton of data to help robots with more meaningful use like factory gigs.