Cubs Duck For Cover, Actor's Song Derailed After Fighter Jet Buzzes Wrigley Field

A jet from the Chicago Air & Water Show took a little detour from its route to fly over Wrigley Field on Friday ... scaring the crap outta Cubs players -- and interrupting Hayden Christensen's "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" rendition too!

The wild moment went down during the seventh inning of Chicago's tilt with the Pirates, just as Christensen and his daughter were gearing up to serenade the stadium.

Today’s 7th inning stretch is sung by Hayden Christensen with a guest entrance from a jet 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZpCJtBTpyH — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 15, 2025 @WatchMarquee

They began singing into mics ... but when the plane caused its ruckus, it stopped them in their tracks!

The "Star Wars" actor was surprised ... but he eventually laughed it off and finished the song.

A few rows beneath him, a bunch of Cubs players had a bit of a different reaction ... as they cowered in fear when the fly-by happened.

A fighter jet from the Chicago Air & Water Show had the Cubs dugout SHOOK pic.twitter.com/YA19cdhCwC — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 15, 2025 @TalkinBaseball_

Infielder Justin Turner and a staff member hit the deck ... while another member of the team started cupping his ears. Fortunately, they all got over it pretty quickly.