Cubs Fan Falls In Wrigley Field Basket In Hunt For Home Run Ball

A Cubs fan tumbled into a basket at Wrigley Field on Monday night in a hunt for a home run ball ... and the wild scene was all captured on video.

It happened in the second inning of Chicago's tilt with the Kansas City Royals ... after Jac Caglianone took a Ben Brown knucklecurve deep to left field.

Jac Caglianone sends one the other way into the basket 😤 pic.twitter.com/PLWvthOCU3 — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2025 @MLB

The ball crash landed into a net at the top of the wall -- giving the star rookie a home run ... but in an effort to retrieve the keepsake, a man in a black tank top and Cubs headband fell head-first into the webbing.

Check out the footage from the game's broadcast, the guy laid in the net for several seconds as he got his paws on the ball -- before some of his pals pulled him up.

Doesn't seem he got in any kind of trouble for the ill-advised quest ... as he was seen high-fiving some fans afterward.

Unfortunately for the Chicago backer, while he did get a cool memento ... the Cubbies took a big L, falling 12-4.