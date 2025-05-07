New PNC Park Video Shows Kavan Markwood Celebrating Before Fall

The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who sustained significant injuries in a fall at PNC Park last week was actually celebrating a play on the field just before his tragic tumble, new video from the stadium shows.

Check out the footage, which CBS obtained this week ... you can see Kavan Markwood jumping for joy over a hit the Pirates just got ... before he toppled over some short railing in front of him.

It appears to prove the police theory that the terrifying scene in the seventh inning of Pittsburgh's matchup with the Cubs was nothing more than a bad accident.

As you know, Markwood suffered a broken neck, clavicle and back in the 21-foot tumble ... but he's somehow doing better. According to a GoFundMe page set up in his honor, he walked on Monday for the first time since the incident ... and is "showing real strength."

Markwood, the fundraiser states, "still has a long way to go" ... though his loved ones are "staying hopeful for a smooth recovery."