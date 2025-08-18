Guess Who This Feasting Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this blue-eyed kiddo with food on her face was showcasing her effortless beauty all across the globe, she was just rockin' her bandana, hittin' the beaches of Malibu with her siblings and playing volleyball ...

No doubt she's one of the world's most famous models ... You've seen her grace every top magazine cover, but you probably first caught her on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

She's no stranger to the Met Gala, and when she's not runnin' her fashion line, she's a doting mother to her daughter.