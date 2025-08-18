Khamzat Chimaev Swarmed By Fans In Return Home After UFC Title Win

Khamzat Chimaev is back in the UAE after securing the UFC middleweight belt less than 48 hours ago ... and the folks at home are already treating him like the champ by rushing to greet him at the airport!!

Footage of the 31-year-old arriving in the country started making the rounds on social media Monday ... showing a ton of people waiting to get a glimpse of the big winner as soon as he touched down.

Rocking the belt on one shoulder with a flag draped over him, Chimaev took time to pose for photos and sign some autographs for those in attendance.

While it was still a good crowd ... it was a much calmer scene than what Merab Dvalishvili had when he landed back in his home country of Georgia after defeating Sean O'Malley -- where he was mobbed by his fans.

It tops off a wild couple of days for Chimaev, defeating Dricus Du Plessis to win his first-ever UFC title, keeping his undefeated record intact in the process.

What comes next for Khamzat remains to be seen. He told reporters during his post-fight press conference that he's willing to make a quick turnaround for the company's show in Abu Dhabi in October.

"I'm ready always," he said. "No injuries, thank god."

