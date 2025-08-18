Mario Praises Bears Rookie Colston Loveland's 'Let Me Love You' Cover, 'Swagged It Out!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland's rendition of "Let Me Love You" at a team meeting was so good, it's getting top praise from the original artist himself -- Mario!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the popular R&B musician about the 10th pick in the 2025 draft's recent performance as part of his rookie initiation ... and he couldn't say enough good things about how the former Michigan star made it his own.

Play video content Courtesy of Chicago Bears

If you haven't checked it out yet ... Loveland had social media on fire for singing (and moving) along to the 2004 smash hit -- with most folks applauding his effort.

Mario said his phone was ringing off the hook as soon as the video made it to the internet ... and when he finally peeped it for himself, he felt Loveland did it justice -- saying he "swagged it out."

Mario added it takes a real man to get up in front of his peers and pour his heart out to the lyrics ... and choosing a song that debuted more than two decades ago just goes to show how it still resonates with folks to this day.

Speaking of his work, Mario also opened up on his most recent project, "Glad You Came" ... as well as a mixtape-esque collection of songs on the way that fans can keep an eye out for.

As for whether a Mario/Loveland collab is in the works ... don't count it out just yet -- 'cause the singer told us he's always down to have fun in the studio!!