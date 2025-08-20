'The Biggest Loser' Contestant Grocery List Contained Caffeinated Products

"The Biggest Loser" caffeine feud just got piping hot -- 'cause TMZ scored a peek at the show’s grocery list for contestants ... and surprise, surprise, it’s stacked with caffeinated goodies!

Check the receipts from 2013 -- the list, which we obtained from Jillian Michaels, straight-up name-drops Organic Dark Roast, Starbucks grounds, and a bunch of different teas. The shopping list of "approved foods" for contestants was attached to an email that a show line producer sent to the trainers and other staffers.

Obviously, several of those items totally undercut Dr. Robert Huizenga’s claim to us the show was 100% caffeine-free from day one ... with coffee, diuretics, and weight-loss pills supposedly off-limits.

This is a big score for Jillian -- who roasted the recent Netflix documentary, insisting caffeine was never banned and even waved around emails she claims back her up.

But Dr. Huizenga came firing back ... saying Jillian was hustling her own supplements on the sly, claiming he shut that down himself, and said she even had to apologize on-air.