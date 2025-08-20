Julia Fox Clarifies Sexuality After Coming Out as Lesbian, She's a 'Vibes Person'

Julia Fox is clearing the air about her love life -- a year after coming out as a lesbian, she’s now clarifying she’s actually pansexual.

The 35-year-old broke it down in a new interview -- saying she can vibe with anyone (yep, even a guy), 'cause for her it’s all about the "vibes," not the label.

Play video content

But don’t get it twisted -- she’s not ditching women. Julia told Allure that if it’s purely physical, she’s way more into women ... saying men just don’t do it for her anymore and she’s done entertaining them. She declares, "I could be attracted to anyone and anything."

Julia admitted she’s never actually gone full-on relationship with a woman -- though she’s had crushes and "done some stuff." But these days, her main priority isn’t dating at all ... it’s being the best mom she can to her son, Valentino.