'Biggest Loser' Winner Patrick House Says Netflix Doc Didn't Do Jillian Michaels Justice

Play video content TMZ.com

Patrick House -- the winner of "The Biggest Loser" Season 10 -- says he thinks the documentary wasn't completely fair to Jillian Michaels ... and, he's got nothing but wonderful things to say about the reality competition.

We caught up with the former reality star in light of the controversial Netflix documentary "Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser" ... and, he says he declined to interview because he didn't know how the show would be painted.

House credits 'TBL' for saving his life ... admitting he was told he was a ticking time bomb when he joined the show -- and, now he's got kids, a wife and a whole new lease on life.

Patrick says he doesn't think the documentary did Jillian Michaels any justice ... particularly casting her in a bad light just because she didn't want to do an interview.

As you know ... Jillian and others connected on the show are accused of giving caffeine pills to contestants -- even though Dr. Robert Huizenga says caffeine products were absolutely banned.

However, caffeinated products were found on a 'TBL' grocery list ... and Michaels says the rules regarding caffeine were constantly evolving. Michaels has called BS on many claims in the new documentary.

Play video content Netflix

House says no one ever offered him drugs ... though he says Sandy Krum once gave him a sodium bicarbonate supplement.

Plus, rooms were routinely checked for anything that might help contestants lose weight ... and, House even says his FiberOne bars were taken away.

Play video content

House says Jillian and Bob Harper encouraged contestants to fib about how many calories they were eating ... telling contestants to maintain a calorie count of 800 if they wanted to win and fill in extra cals they didn't eat.

Worth noting ... Patrick put a ton of trust in Jillian and Bob -- admitting he'd eat just 400 calories in order to win if they told him to.

Play video content TMZ.com

We spoke to another contestant -- David Fioravanti -- yesterday about claims of caffeine pills on the show BTW ... and, he also stood up for Jillian. He admitted he butted heads with her, but says she never gave him pills on the show.