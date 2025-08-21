Napoleon Dynamite 'Memba Him?!

American actor Jon Heder was 26 years old when he shot to fame playing Napoleon Dynamite -- the super awkward and funny teen who gets bullied -- in iconic comedy/indie-film back in 2004.

Heder shared the screen with Efren Ramirez as the new foreign kid in high school who befriends Napoleon, Pedro, Haylie Duff as the hot popular girl, Summer, and Tina Majorino as the aspiring glamour shot photographer who has a crush on Napoleon, Deb.