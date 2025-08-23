'Emily in Paris' Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies On Set In Venice
Tragedy has struck the set of "Emily in Paris" ... Diego Borella, an assistant director, has died during a reported medical incident while filming in Venice.
Borella collapsed while filming the hit Netflix show's 5th season around 7:00 PM on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff, several Italian news outlets report.
Life-saving measures were performed, and local outlet La Repubblica quotes a doctor saying he likely died of a "sudden heart attack."
The incident reportedly took place during preparations for a scene inside Hotel Danieli, a historic 5-star property.
Filming continued on Saturday, as stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Eugenio Franceschini, and Paul Forman were seen shooting scenes in a gondola.
The actors have not publicly posted about the tragedy.
A Paramount Television Studios spokesperson tells TMZ ... “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris' production family."
They continue, “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.” We're told Diego was a "locally hired Italian third AD."
Borella was an Italian filmmaker who trained in Rome, London and New York, per La Repubblica. He also worked on 2020's "DOC - Nelle tue mani."
RIP