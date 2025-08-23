'Emily in Paris' Assistant Director Diego Borella Dies On Set In Venice

... After Collapsing on Set in Venice

Tragedy has struck the set of "Emily in Paris" ... Diego Borella, an assistant director, has died during a reported medical incident while filming in Venice.

Borella collapsed while filming the hit Netflix show's 5th season around 7:00 PM on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff, several Italian news outlets report.

Life-saving measures were performed, and local outlet La Repubblica quotes a doctor saying he likely died of a "sudden heart attack."

The incident reportedly took place during preparations for a scene inside Hotel Danieli, a historic 5-star property.

Filming continued on Saturday, as stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Eugenio Franceschini, and Paul Forman were seen shooting scenes in a gondola.

The actors have not publicly posted about the tragedy.

A Paramount Television Studios spokesperson tells TMZ ... “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris' production family."

They continue, “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.” We're told Diego was a "locally hired Italian third AD."

Borella was an Italian filmmaker who trained in Rome, London and New York, per La Repubblica. He also worked on 2020's "DOC - Nelle tue mani."