Norman Reedus’ Son Mingus Arrested For Assault

Norman Reedus Son Mingus Arrested ... Booked for Assault

By TMZ Staff
Published
Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's son Mingus has been arrested ... TMZ has learned.

NYPD confirms to TMZ ... the 25-year-old model was arrested after police responded to an assault in progress in Manhattan Saturday morning.

Cops say the responding officers observed a 33-year-old female with minor injuries to her neck and leg ... with emergency medical services later transporting the woman to Bellevue Hospital.

We're told she is in stable condition.

Mingus was later taken into custody and arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing and assault. It appears he's been released from police custody, as he was spotted being walked out of the 10th precinct later in the day.

This is not Mingus' first run-in with the law, however. The 'Walking Dead' actor's son was previously arrested in 2021 for allegedly assaulting a woman after a verbal confrontation during NYC's San Gennaro festival.

At the time, Mingus alleged the woman came after him and his friends at the festival ... but later accepted a plea deal in March 2022, when he pled guilty to disorderly conduct.

We've reached out to Norman and Helena's reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

