Norman Reedus’ Son Mingus Pleads Not Guilty to Assault, Harassment Following Arrest

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's son Mingus has been slapped with additional charges following his arrest for allegedly roughing up a female Saturday.

The troubled model appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court Saturday evening ... and he was charged with reckless physical injury, aggravated harassment and second-degree harassment, court records show.

As we reported ... he was originally busted Saturday for alleged third-degree assault and obstruction of breathing after officers were called to a Manhattan apartment for an assault in progress on a 33-year-old woman.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, tells TMZ the prosecutor charging her client with "misdemeanors or less ... speaks volumes, and much louder than the unsupported prosecutor’s in-court comments."

She adds ... "Equally important, the judge released Mingus on his own recognizance, with neither bail nor supervision. That significant judicial decision amplifies the volume. Mingus is presumed innocent and has pled not guilty. As the facts emerge, his innocence will become clear."

After police arrived Saturday, the 33-year-old victim -- reportedly his girlfriend -- was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police sources told the New York Post Mingus punched his lady awake "before choking her and slamming her to the ground" before cops were called.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry reportedly told the court Mingus is the one who called law enforcement after the woman took sleeping pills in an attempt to end her life. He reportedly ended their 5-month relationship before the incident ensued.

A woman who identified as his girlfriend was seen walking out of the 10th Precinct hours after his arrest ... and told reporters the situation was a "misunderstanding," according to the Post.

Mingus was arrested in 2021 for allegedly assaulting a woman during NYC's San Gennaro festival. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in March 2022.

TMZ reached out to his famous parents' reps following his arrest ... still no word back.