USMNT's Weston McKennie Subjected To Racist Remarks Following Juventus Match

United States Men's National Team and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was on the receiving end of "discriminatory racist remarks" following the Italian club's matchup against Serie A opponent Parma ... with the org. condemning the actions in a strong statement.

Juventus addressed the situation after Sunday's match ... saying the hateful words came from an individual sitting in the away section while McKennie was "training on the field with his teammates who had not taken part in the game."

Questa sera, al termine della partita contro il Parma, Weston Mckennie è stato oggetto di espressioni discriminatorie di natura razzista, da parte di alcune persone presenti nel settore ospiti, mentre si allenava in campo con i compagni che non avevano preso parte alla gara.



"Juventus strongly condemns this episode and every manifestation of racism and will ensure the utmost collaboration with the sports justice authorities to identify those responsible."

It's unclear what was said to McKennie -- who joined the squad back in 2020 -- but he has yet to speak on the matter himself.

The opposing club -- Parma Calcio -- released its own statement Monday following the incident ... also calling the individual's actions inexcusable.

"Racial intolerance, or any other type of abusive behaviour, is NEVER tolerated or acceptable and must therefore be addressed, fought, and condemned at all times."

Unfortunately, this only adds to the growing list of racial incidents that have occurred in the sport.

During a match in 2023, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku faced racist chants from Juventus fans.

In another 2023 incident, McKennie and other Juventus members had discriminatory chants directed at them during a match against Fiorentina -- resulting in a partial stadium one-match ban.

In 2024, U.S. Soccer stood up for its players after some individuals sent them racist messages following their 2-1 loss to Panama.

Just last week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned two incidents of alleged racist abuse during German Cup games, calling it "unacceptable."