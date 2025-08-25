Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

USMNT's Weston McKennie Subjected To Racist Remarks Following Juventus Match

By TMZ Staff
Published
Weston Mckennie getty 1
Getty

United States Men's National Team and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was on the receiving end of "discriminatory racist remarks" following the Italian club's matchup against  Serie A opponent Parma ... with the org. condemning the actions in a strong statement.

Juventus addressed the situation after Sunday's match ... saying the hateful words came from an individual sitting in the away section while McKennie was "training on the field with his teammates who had not taken part in the game."

"Juventus strongly condemns this episode and every manifestation of racism and will ensure the utmost collaboration with the sports justice authorities to identify those responsible."

It's unclear what was said to McKennie -- who joined the squad back in 2020 -- but he has yet to speak on the matter himself.

The opposing club -- Parma Calcio -- released its own statement Monday following the incident ... also calling the individual's actions inexcusable.

"Racial intolerance, or any other type of abusive behaviour, is NEVER tolerated or acceptable and must therefore be addressed, fought, and condemned at all times."

Unfortunately, this only adds to the growing list of racial incidents that have occurred in the sport.

During a match in 2023, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku faced racist chants from Juventus fans.

Weston Mckennie getty 2
Getty

In another 2023 incident, McKennie and other Juventus members had discriminatory chants directed at them during a match against Fiorentina -- resulting in a partial stadium one-match ban.

In 2024, U.S. Soccer stood up for its players after some individuals sent them racist messages following their 2-1 loss to Panama.

Just last week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned two incidents of alleged racist abuse during German Cup games, calling it "unacceptable."

"Football has no place for racism or any form of discrimination."

