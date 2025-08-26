Cracker Barrel Says They're Going Back to Old Logo After Backlash

The tribe has spoken ... and Cracker Barrel is listening ... because the restaurant chain says it's ditching a new logo design that caused a ton of outrage and backlash.

Cracker Barrel just announced they are switching back to their original logo, explaining ... "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain."

The logo change ditched Uncle Herschel, the old white man sitting on a chair next to a barrel, in favor of a more modern and more bland look ... but the new look sparked massive pushback ... and even President Trump weighed in.

Cracker Barrel is showing some southern hospitality to all those who voiced concerns with the new branding ... saying, "We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel."

The joint says they're still all about "serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family."