Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder Comes Out as Gay After Online Speculation

Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder Sawyer Hemsley has come out as gay after several days of online discourse surrounding the dessert entrepreneur's sexuality.

The online rumors about the 33-year-old businessman seem to have ramped up 4 days ago when TikToker Grant Gibbs declared in a post ... "That's a gay man" -- in response to a video of Sawyer touring his new Utah homestead.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

After his own video blew up online, Gibbs apologized for speculating on the CEO's sex life. But the story doesn’t stop there.

Monday, another TikToker by the name of RSJdesign posted a video he alleges shows receipts of Sawyer sliding into the designer's DMs. He later alleged Sawyer sent him jockstrap photos and pics of his butt as well.

A few hours after that post, Sawyer took control of the narrative and came out on his Instagram account.

Hemsley wrote, “The truth is, over the past few years I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay. It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.