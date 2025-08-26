Henry Winkler Fan Rolls in Coffin for Fonz to Sign at Michigan Car Show
Henry Winkler Ride-Or-Die Fan Kills The Vibe ... Sign My Coffin?!?
Henry Winkler fans were dying to meet him at an autograph signing at a car show -- but one superfan literally took it to grave levels of adoration ... showing up with a coffin.
Yep, this fan queued up with a casket at the Marysville Hot Wheels Weekend event in Michigan on Saturday -- and 79-year-old Winkler went along for the ride, laughing as he signed it with a cheeky "Rest in Peace."
Thank God Winkler’s a good sport -- because that coffin really risked killing the vibe!
It’s unclear if the fan was hinting at Winkler’s twilight years, his own, or just proving he’s a ride-or-die Henry fan -- till the very end.
Still, this wasn’t a moment for doom and gloom -- it was pure celebration, with crowds flocking just to see the "Happy Days" legend in person.
Clearly, it wasn’t just the casket fan -- these fans are still digging Henry, decades deep in showbiz!