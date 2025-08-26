Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Henry Winkler Fan Rolls in Coffin for Fonz to Sign at Michigan Car Show

Henry Winkler Ride-Or-Die Fan Kills The Vibe ... Sign My Coffin?!?

By TMZ Staff
Published
Henry Winkler Fan Brings Coffin For Him to Sign At Autograph Event
Henry Winkler fans were dying to meet him at an autograph signing at a car show -- but one superfan literally took it to grave levels of adoration ... showing up with a coffin.

Yep, this fan queued up with a casket at the Marysville Hot Wheels Weekend event in Michigan on Saturday -- and 79-year-old Winkler went along for the ride, laughing as he signed it with a cheeky "Rest in Peace."

Thank God Winkler’s a good sport -- because that coffin really risked killing the vibe!

It’s unclear if the fan was hinting at Winkler’s twilight years, his own, or just proving he’s a ride-or-die Henry fan -- till the very end.

Still, this wasn’t a moment for doom and gloom -- it was pure celebration, with crowds flocking just to see the "Happy Days" legend in person.

Clearly, it wasn’t just the casket fan -- these fans are still digging Henry, decades deep in showbiz!

