Vince McMahon's Attorney Files To Dismiss Reckless Driving Case

Vince McMahon is asking a court to throw out his reckless driving case, TMZ Sports has learned.

Mark Sherman, an attorney for the former WWE honcho, tells us he filed a motion on his client's behalf on Tuesday to suspend and dismiss the matter -- which stemmed from a car crash McMahon was involved in late last month.

While it's unclear what the basis for the motion is ... Sherman said in a statement if it's granted, it "would ensure a complete dismissal of the case but still allows Vince to convey contrition and concern for the other drivers, which is his top priority."

A hearing is scheduled for mid-October.

McMahon is currently facing one count of reckless driving and one count of following too closely, resulting in an accident stemming from a July 24 wreck in Connecticut.

According to a crash report we obtained, McMahon's 2024 Bentley was traveling northbound on Route 15 in Westport when it rammed into the back of a 2023 BMW 430 and collided with a median wooden-beam guardrail. Debris from the incident roped a Ford Fusion into the accident as well.

The report states everyone was wearing their seatbelts, and no one sustained injuries.