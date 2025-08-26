MLB Star Willson Contreras Hits Coach With Bat, Throws Gum Bucket In Wild Meltdown

Willson Contreras completely lost it after a strikeout Monday night ... throwing a temper tantrum that resulted in one of his coaches being hit by a bat.

The wild scene unfolded in the seventh inning of the St. Louis Cardinals' matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium ... just after Contreras got rung up on a pitch that was low in the zone.

Willson Contreras was so mad at this umpire that he threw a bat that hit his own coach and then launched a bunch of Hi-Chew onto the field pic.twitter.com/fslJY71FS6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 26, 2025 @JomboyMedia

The Cards' catcher, at first, looked like he was going to walk away from the matter with just a few words -- but once he got near his dugout, he exploded.

Contreras went back toward the homeplate ump, got in the guy's face, and screamed. Things got so intense, his manager had to physically pull him away from the area -- but Contreras' outburst continued.

At one point, following his ejection, Contreras hurled his bat in disgust -- and it appeared to nick one of his coaches in the face.

Willson Contreras on his point of view around Monday's ejection: "I don’t think he had a reason to throw me out. I didn’t argue any pitch in my last at-bat. The only thing I said was, ‘Call those pitches both sides.' I turn around. Next thing I hear, he threw me out." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/BdvUqMDcJX — Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) August 26, 2025 @joeyschneider95

Later, as he was heading for the showers, Contreras tossed a bucket of gum all over the infield.

Contreras told reporters after the game he merely wanted the ump to "call the pitches on both sides because you're missing for us." He said he apologized to his coach for hitting him.