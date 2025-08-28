Nicole Eggert Says She Went Through Breast Surgery Amid Cancer Fight

Nicole Eggert says she underwent a major surgery this past weekend ... sharing a photo from after her mastectomy.

The actress shared a pic Wednesday in which she's wearing just a sports bra and a small pair of underwear ... no smile on her face.

She captioned the photo, "Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?" -- so, she's putting on a pretty calm front despite the recent surgery.

Nicole revealed in early 2024 that she was going through cancer ... after which numerous celebrities sent money to support her during the difficult time.

She's provided updates on her cancer battle over the last couple years ... including letting fans know that she had a "full complete response" to chemotherapy last year. She did say she would need the mastectomy in the future.