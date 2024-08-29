'Baywatch's Nicole Eggert Applauds Jeremy Jackson's Honesty After NSFW Confession

Play video content TMZ.com

Nicole Eggert isn't losing sleep over Jeremy Jackson confessing he's gotten up-close and personal with the scent of her privates ... instead, she's applauding her "Baywatch" costar for his frankness.

We caught up with the actress after Jeremy went viral for admitting he would sneak into "Baywatch" trailers and sniff the crotches of the iconic red swimsuits his female castmates wore.

While Nicole admitted she didn't know about Jeremy's naughty on-set antics when they were going down, she made it clear she's unbothered by the foul truth.

As Nicole put it ... Jeremy, who played David Hasselhoff's son Hobie Buchannon for 8 seasons, was simply doing what pubescent boys do ... understanding everyone has NSFW moments going through puberty.

Per Nicole, she loved that Jeremy was so open about his bad boy behavior while appearing in the docuseries, "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun."

Jeremy also discussed how his drug addiction came to a head before his abrupt exit from the TV series. He recalled how his on-screen dad even confronted him for being high ... but Hasselhoff thought he was on marijuana, not meth.

Though many "Baywatch" alums participated in the new docuseries, some notable names chose not to appear in 'After Baywatch' ... with Pamela Anderson among them.

We also caught up with Matthew Felker, the director of the new docuseries, who claimed Pamela had been open to participating ... until Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" series bothered her.

He said she chose to go and make her own doc, Netflix's "Pamela, A Love Story" ... which he understood.

He also talked about Jeremy's confession and backed his stance saying, "It's like a 12-year-old kid -- he's prepubescent going through puberty and lusting over the most beautiful women in the world and because he's such a young kid he's not going to be able to get with those girls so he's gonna get as close to those girls as he possibly can being a 12-year-old perverted kid."