Ryan Gosling on 'Star Wars: Starfighter' Set, First Look

Ryan Gosling has officially landed in a galaxy far, far away -- he’s on the set of the next "Star Wars" flick, and the first look is here!

Peep the B&W pic, Ryan posted up Thursday with rising child star Flynn Gray on the set of Shawn Levy’s "Star Wars: Starfighter" -- the flick just kicked off production and is gunning for lightspeed to theaters in 2027.

Ryan’s role is still under wraps, but make no mistake -- he’s front and center in this Lucasfilm saga. Not only is he leading the movie, he’s also flexing as an executive producer.

Shawn’s keeping details firmly locked in the vault -- but what we do know is this one’s a fresh, standalone adventure in the "Star Wars" universe, blasting into theaters May 28, 2027.