Frankie Edgar Opens Up On Unretiring, Says Family Doesn't Love Him Fighting

On Coming Out Of Retirement To Fight

Frankie Edgar's coming out of retirement ... but not everyone is thrilled with the decision!

TMZ Sports talked to the 43-year-old MMA legend ahead of his bare knuckle boxing debut against fellow former UFC star Jimmie Rivera at BKFC 82 ... after almost 3 years away from fighting.

We asked Frankie how his family felt about his decision to once again make the walk.

"Not too good," Edgar said while laughing. "They definitely did not want me to do this. But we had a serious talk, and I got the okay from my wife."

So, why'd he decide to come back?

"It was the perfect storm," Edgar said.

"First time [BKFC] were gonna be in Jersey at the Prudential Center. They reached out. My body just happens to be feeling pretty good right now. The money was good, and I got that itch. Let's chase glory one more time here."

Of course, Frankie was the UFC Lightweight champ back in 2010 ... beating BJ Penn to secure the strap. He held the belt until 2012. A decade later, after a loss to Chris Gutierrez, Edgar laid his gloves down in the Octagon.

Ring rust is real ... and with the calendar now reading September, we asked Edgar how ative he's been the last few years.

"I opened up a jiu-jitsu school, a Muay Thai MMA school in Toms River, my hometown. I'm on the mats every day. I wouldn't say I've been boxing training, but old habits die hard, so I'm right back to it. And I feel like I haven't missed a beat."