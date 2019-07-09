UFC's Henry Cejudo to Amanda Nunes, Wanna Fight!?

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

UFC double-champ Henry Cejudo says he wants to add MORE gold to his collection -- and if that means fighting Amanda Nunes, he's DOWN!

He seems like he's joking ... but maybe not!

After all, Cejudo usually fights at 125 pounds. And, Amanda's last fight was at 135 pounds. And, since she's got the women's bantamweight and featherweight belts, Henry is calling her out!

"If Amanda Nunes wants to get it too? Valentina [Shevchenko]? I'm calling you guys out too. I take no prisoners."

Of course, Cejudo already holds the titles in the UFC's bantamweight and flyweight divisions -- plus, he's got an Olympic gold medal -- but he's a self-described "gold-digger" and he's very greedy!

In all seriousness, Cejudo says he wants to fight the winner of the upcoming Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar featherweight title fight at UFC 240 later this month.

Cejudo says Holloway would pose a greater challenge because of the obvious height difference -- but tells TMZ Sports he still thinks he could win.

"The fight would have to be so strategic," Cejudo says ... "But, he can get it too, man!"

Cejudo says his goal is to be known as the greatest combat sports athlete of all time.

There's more ... we also asked Henry to break down that crazy Jorge Masvidal knockout of Ben Askren ... and he demonstrated on one of TMZ staffers (Lucas!).

