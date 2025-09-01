Jude Law Slips and Falls Hard While Getting Off Water Taxi, on Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Jude Law must be headed on a 'Holiday' ... 'cause he certainly took a trip -- and subsequent hard fall -- in Venice.

The actor's out in the Italian city for the Venice International Film Festival ... and, on Monday, he and his compatriots got around on one of the city's famous water taxis.

Check out the clip ... a woman steps confidently off the boat before Jude -- who then seems to go up the stairs a bit too fast and falls hard.

It looks like he's able to put his hands out in time to stop from face-planting ... and, he pops right back up and gets off the dinghy -- so, no reconstructive surgery needed for this star.

First look at Jude Law as Vladimir Putin in Olivier Assayas’ new film ‘THE WIZARD OF THE KREMLIN’



The film follows Putin’s rise to power amid post-Soviet chaos, aided by a versatile spin doctor. pic.twitter.com/ZdThfey2ou — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 27, 2025 @DiscussingFilm

Jude attended the VIFF over the past few days to promote his new movie "The Wizard of the Kremlin" ... in which he plays controversial Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The film -- based on the 2022 novel of the same name -- is a fictionalized account about the days after the fall of the Soviet Union ... and also stars Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander and Jeffrey Wright.