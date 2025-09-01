Ex-New York Jets OL Willie Colon Raves Over Aaron Glenn, Justin Fields

Play video content TMZSports.com

New York Jets fans have a sense of hope with the NFL season nearly upon us ... and former Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon took a couple minutes to speak with TMZ Sports about their upcoming campaign -- and why the fans are so optimistic!

We caught up with the ex-guard out in NYC this week to get his thoughts ahead of Gang Green's 2025 season ... and he told us he's fired up for first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.

"I think Aaron Glenn was a great hire," he said. "Homegrown, played for the Jets. I got a lot of respect for him. I know a lot of people who played in his era are pulling for him."

"He's built a hell of a coaching resume," Colon continued. "So it was awesome that Woody Johnson gave him a chance to be the head coach of the New York Jets."

Along with Glenn, the team brought in Justin Fields to try to bring stability to the quarterback position ... which Aaron Rodgers failed to do in his two seasons in NY.

Despite a rocky start to his NFL career, Colon says time is still on his side.

"He's still a young man," he said. "He played for my former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and [he went] 4-2 as a starter, and they pulled the ball from him."

"He's been able to persevere, and I think a lot of people are rooting for him. I think a lot of people are optimistic that he's gonna find his way."