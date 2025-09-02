911 Caller Claimed To Witness Dolphins Coach Ryan Crow 'Choking' Woman

Play video content Broward County Sheriff's Office

A woman who dialed 911 to report a domestic incident involving Ryan Crow claimed during the emergency call she saw the Miami Dolphins coach "choking" a woman.

The witness told authorities, according to 911 audio obtained by TMZ Sports, she observed Crow and an unidentified woman getting into it at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. at around 11:45 PM on Aug. 28.

"A guy started choking his girl outside," the caller said. "And then they went back inside upstairs to the floor and we heard him slam her."

The witness went on to say there were no weapons involved ... claiming the dispute was just "physical."

"He started choking her around 11:45," she said. "And then they went back upstairs and we can hear them fighting."

An incident report states officers arrived on the scene at around 12:15 AM on Aug. 29 ... and discovered Crow and a woman had been in "a verbal argument about past relationships" that "escalated to a physical altercation when [Crow] intentionally shoved [the woman] out of anger."

The docs noted the woman "claimed no injuries" and "denied to do a sworn statement." They also stated "multiple witnesses observed" the incident ... with one alleging they saw Crow "with his arms around the victim as if he was going to perform a takedown."

Crow -- who manages the Fins' outside linebackers -- was ultimately arrested and charged with one count of touch or strike/battery/domestic violence. Court records show he pled not guilty to the charge on Tuesday.

On Monday, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Crow will remain on indefinite administrative leave as the case plays out in the court system.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel opens his Monday presser with a statement on OLBs coach Ryan Crow's indefinite placement on administrative leave. He said Sean Ryan will handle Crow's duties in the meantime.

"The allegations, we take extremely serious," McDaniel said. "To be on a team, it's a blessing that you have to have regard for things much bigger than yourself. So, rule No. 1 is to protect the team for reasons such as that, and that one was violated."