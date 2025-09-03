Ex-NFL Star Anthony Barr Proposes To DJ Millie On Yacht

Former NFL star Anthony Barr just added another highlight to his reel after retiring last month -- he popped the question to DJ Millie with a massive diamond ring aboard a yacht ... and she said YES!!!

Chelsea Miller revealed the great news on Wednesday ... sharing a series of Instagram photos of them cruising on the ocean, including a close-up of a large oval cut diamond ring on that finger.

But there was no mystery here ... 'cause another shot shows Barr -- a four-time Pro Bowler -- drop to one knee in front of Millie at the bow of the yacht.

"8.10.25 💍," Millie captioned the post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her announcement was met with plenty of congratulations, including messages from celebrities like singer JoJo, who wrote, "Love this for you soooooooo much!!!!"

Millie -- daughter of legendary bassist Bryson Miller -- and the linebacker went public with their relationship in 2023 ... but for the most part, have done a good job at keeping their love story behind the scenes.

Millie is a popular Los Angeles-based DJ and Barr is a former UCLA alum who went ninth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He played 10 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings, and recorded 18.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five interceptions. Barr retired on August 4.