Anthony Barr Ready To Move On From Vikings?!? 'My Possibilities Are Open'

Anthony Barr says he has LOVED his time in Minnesota ... but the superstar LB admits his Vikings career might be over -- telling TMZ Sports, "My possibilities are open."

A.B.'s had a stellar past 5 seasons with the NFC North squad ... starting 71 games and earning 4 Pro Bowl selections.

But, Barr's set to be a free agent in a couple weeks ... and tells us he could actually see himself in another uniform next season.

"I love Minnesota, but I'm willing to play anywhere I find fit."

Anthony likely won't come cheap ... he's NFL.com's No. 11 available free agent this offseason -- and could net a deal somewhere in the $45 MILLION range!!!

Seems A.B.'s down to see who will offer him that cash ... soooo -- happy bidding, NFL teams!!!