'The Conjuring: Last Rites,' 'Twinless,' 'Highest 2 Lowest' on 'TMZ Movie Tea'

September’s here, the air’s (kinda) turning crisp, and what better way to ease into spooky season than with a major horror franchise creeping back onto our screens?!

We’re diving into the creepiest drop of the week on "TMZ Movie Tea" with Jabeen Waheed ... Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return in "The Conjuring: Last Rites." It’s the franchise’s grand finale, so that basically means side-eyeing the screen from between your fingers.

But is it the scariest movie this year ... well, that's based on your personal horror-meter!

Next up, Dylan O’Brien teams up with James Sweeney -- who wrote and directed "Twinless." The plot? Two men forming an unlikely bond in a support group for those who’ve lost their twins ... talk about heartbreak with a twist.

If you’re after a no-fail combo -- Hollywood legend + high-octane crime thriller -- look no further than Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest." It had some love in theaters and now it’s finally landed on Apple TV+!