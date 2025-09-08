Raccoon Rescued By Nurse Performing CPR, Fermented Peaches to Blame

A baby raccoon got another chance at life after a trash dive went sideways ... and all the credit goes to one animal-loving nurse, who used her skills to save the kit.

Misty Combs, a nurse from Kentucky, tells TMZ ... she was going about her day when she and her coworkers spotted a raccoon in crisis in the parking lot of the Letcher County Health Department -- where she works as an RN.

Watch this Kentucky nurse rescue a raccoon suspected of being drunk on peach moonshine. pic.twitter.com/7YcFwNK4bF — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) September 8, 2025 @NC5

The health department is notably located next to a moonshine distillery, where the baby raccoon and another little one got into the dumpster ... as you can see in pics provided by Combs.

She says she noticed a mama raccoon trying to get her babies out of the trash, to no avail ... which is why she went dumpster diving after the baby trash panda in the first place.

While one baby raccoon was ok, Combs says she discovered the other was struggling after being face down in moonshine-soaked peaches and water. She says the little one even smelled like booze!!!

She believes the baby raccoon was eating the alcohol-soaked peaches all night, causing him to get drunk, fall into the water and drown.

Play video content

Watch the video, without hesitation, Combs scooped up the near-death raccoon out of the dumpster and began performing CPR.

While Combs' coworkers were certain the raccoon was a goner, the nurse was determined to revive the baby ... and she did just that!!!

Combs says she knows raccoons can carry rabies, but made sure not to get scratched or bitten while giving the baby animal compressions.

Animal Control responded to the scene, and a vet later confirmed that the raccoon had ingested the moonshine peaches. After receiving fluids and some warm blankets, Combs released the raccoon -- named Otis Campbell -- back into the wild.