Val Kilmer Celebration of Life Packed With Celeb Guests

Val Kilmer finally got his grand Hollywood sendoff ... and a ton of celebs showed up to remember his life and acting career.

The late actor's celebration of life went down Sunday at the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood ... and famous folks in attendance included Jack Black, Sean Penn, Slash, Kristin Wigg, Will Forte and Daryl Hannah.

A couple directors Val worked with in some of his biggest movies were also there ... Oliver Stone and Jerry Bruckheimer.

The celebration of life is a bit delayed ... Val died way back on April 1 in Los Angeles. As we first reported, his official cause of death was pneumonia. He was cremated April 7, five months before this memorial.

Val's first girlfriend, actress Mare Winningham, showed up to pay her respects ... she and Val went to Chatsworth High School together back in the day and they later starred in the 1985 ABC afterschool special, "One Too Many," with Michelle Pfeiffer.