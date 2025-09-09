Eric Dane Announced as Emmys Presenter After ALS Diagnosis

I'll See You at the Emmys!!!

Eric Dane isn't letting his ALS diagnosis keep him from the biggest night in television ... he's set to hit the Emmys stage this weekend, months after sharing his big health update.

The Television Academy announced a lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday's awards show, confirming the "Euphoria" star would be attending the 77th annual Emmys alongside Stephen Colbert, Jenna Ortega, Walton Goggins, Angela Bassett, Sydney Sweeney, among others.

Eric's addition to the big show is certainly noteworthy given his current health situation. Remember, back in April, the "Grey's Anatomy" alum shared he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly referred to as ALS.

At the time, he said he was going to keep working, despite now battling the progressive neurodegenerative disease -- which impacts the nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain, often getting worse over time.

However, Eric has kept a noticeably low profile this summer ... stepping out only a handful of times, including an appearance on the red carpet for his Prime Video series, "Countdown."

The Emmys will mark Eric's first big event in nearly 3 months.

It's unclear which category Eric will be presenting, but the evening will allow him to reunite with former 'Grey's' costar Jesse Williams and former "Euphoria" costar Colman Domingo, who have also been named as presenters.